Antey Group's newest crab fishing vessel hits the water

Russia's Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard recently launched a new crab fishing vessel ordered by local seafood company the Antey Group.
Bukhta Olga belongs to the Project CCa5712LS series of crab fishing vessels, examples of which have been operating with the Antey Group since 2022.
Upon completion, the vessel will have an LOA of 57.7 metres, a moulded beam of 12.6 metres, a maximum draught of 4.84 metres, a depth of 7.5 metres, a deadweight of approximately 950, a gross tonnage of 1,550, and accommodation for 24 crewmembers.
The propulsion arrangement will consist of a 1,620kW main engine, a 400kW bow thruster, two 544kW generators, and a 92kW emergency generator. The propulsion will allow the vessel to reach speeds of up to 12.6 knots, whilst more economical cruising will yield an endurance of 40 days, allowing the crew to maximise catch on each trip to satisfy quotas more efficiently.
The vessel will be equipped for trapping and storage of live crab in nine RSW tanks with a total volume of 640 cubic metres to allow the transport of between 110 and 120 tonnes of catch.
Bukhta Olga was designed in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping rules.