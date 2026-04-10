Vietnam's scallop exports surge amid global supply chain restructuring

Vietnam's total scallop exports reached nearly US$66 million in 2025, an increase of nearly 49 per cent from US$44 million in 2024.

The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) said this upward momentum has even continued and accelerated into early 2026, with exports totaling US$18.1 million in the first two months alone—an increase of 166 per cent year-on-year.

This represents an exceptionally high growth rate, reflecting the rapid expansion of a relatively new product segment within Vietnam’s mollusc export portfolio.