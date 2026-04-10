Vietnam's scallop exports surge amid global supply chain restructuring

Vietnam's total scallop exports reached nearly US$66 million in 2025, an increase of nearly 49 per cent from US$44 million in 2024.
The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) said this upward momentum has even continued and accelerated into early 2026, with exports totaling US$18.1 million in the first two months alone—an increase of 166 per cent year-on-year.
This represents an exceptionally high growth rate, reflecting the rapid expansion of a relatively new product segment within Vietnam’s mollusc export portfolio.
In 2025, Japan emerged as both the fastest-growing and largest import market for Vietnamese scallops, reaching US$14 million, up 173 per cent. The United States maintained its position as a major market with nearly US$13.8 million, increasing by 10 per cent. Hong Kong also recorded strong growth of 142 per cent, reaching nearly US$9 million.
Notably, exports to several markets surged sharply, including South Korea (up 334 per cent), the UAE (up 314 per cent), and Canada (up 167 per cent). In contrast, some traditional markets declined, such as Denmark (down 46 per cent) and Australia (down nine per cent).
In the first two months of 2026, export market dynamics continued to shift, with exports to Australia increasing elevenfold, Japan nearly fivefold, Canada nearly twenty-fourfold, and the US doubling.
The global scallop market in 2025 and early 2026 has not seen a decline in demand, but rather a significant restructuring of supply sources and trade flows. Japan remains one of the world’s largest suppliers but is reducing exports to China and redirecting shipments to other markets, reshaping global supply chains.
VASEP said the sharp increase in Vietnam’s exports to markets such as Japan, the US, Australia, and Canada suggests that the country is becoming more deeply integrated into the value chain, particularly in processing and re-export activities.
Meanwhile, demand in the EU remains stable, with importers increasingly seeking diversified supply sources. US importers are facing shortages of large-sized scallops and are boosting imports. Asian markets continue to be fast-growing consumers of high-value seafood.