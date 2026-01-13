VESSEL REVIEW | Santa Maria – Coastal tuna pole fishing and baiting boat for operation off South Africa

Sachal Shipyard has completed construction of a new tuna pole fishing and baiting vessel for operation in South Africa’s coastal and offshore waters.

The 14.5-metre (47.6-foot) Santa Maria is a Category A-rated tuna pole vessel intended to operate all around the coast of South Africa. Her typical duties include searching for and tracking tuna schools, catching and maintaining live bait, and conducting intensive pole-and-line fishing operations over extended periods.

The vessel is designed to cope with the often demanding sea and weather conditions associated with offshore tuna fisheries while allowing the crew to work efficiently, safely, and in reasonable comfort.

“This vessel is based on the yard’s very successful range of tuna pole vessels delivered over the past few years,” Nic Stevens, Yard Manager at Sachal Shipyard, told Baird Maritime. “Together with the client, we take the lessons and feedback from each previous build and combine that with the operator’s practical experience to refine every new vessel.

“On Santa Maria specifically, we have made a number of deck layout changes to improve crew flow during fishing operations. This has been done not only to enhance operational efficiency, but also to further improve safety at sea.”

Stevens said that the yard has also been able to bring more of its larger-vessel electrical design philosophy into a vessel of this size, something that was previously difficult to do due to space constraints. The entire vessel can be run from shore power via an isolation transformer, and the electrical system is arranged around remote panels for all major consumers, simplifying operation, maintenance, and fault-finding.