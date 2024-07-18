VESSEL REVIEW | Hypomar Ocean 1 – Hybrid kelp harvester for Norwegian biotech specialist

Haugesund, Norway-based maritime biotechnology company Alginor, through its wholly owned subsidiary Hypomar, recently took delivery of a new kelp harvesting vessel built by local shipyard Fitjar Mekaniske Verksted (FMV) to a design by Solstrand Trading. Hypomar Ocean 1 was designed with emphasis on reducing technical risk, safeguarding crew health and safety, and ensuring a reduced environmental footprint.

The first vessel to join the Hypomar fleet measures 26.78 by 10.4 metres (87.86 by 34.1 feet) and is equipped with onboard production systems and a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system that includes a Scana DI16 90M main engine, a John Deere 6068AFM85 auxiliary engine, a Nogva Heimdal propeller, Veth side thrusters, and a battery pack with an output of 1,000 kWh. Installation of the battery pack was made possible with support from Norwegian state-owned financing agency Enova.