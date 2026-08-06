Norway's July seafood exports reach record-high figures in 2026

"Several factors may have contributed to the development. Among other things, good access to large Norwegian salmon suitable for sushi consumption may have played a role. There may also have been lower export volumes from competing countries, combined with solid market demand. Among other important species, we still saw a large decline in king crab and snow crab in July, while trout increased slightly."

Norway exported 147,891 tonnes of salmon worth NOK11.6 billion (US$1.22 billion) in July. The value increased by NOK1.6 billion (US$170 million), or 16 per cent, compared with the same month last year.

July 2026 was the strongest July ever for salmon exports, both measured in value and volume. Poland, China and the Netherlands were the largest markets for salmon in July.

"Favourable production conditions and increased average size of salmon have led to a record export volume of salmon this summer", said Paul Aandahl, Seafood Analyst with the NSC. "Despite the volume growth, the price was higher than in the same month last year. For example, exports of fresh whole salmon have increased by 12 per cent to just under 123,000 tonnes, while the price increased by eight per cent to NOK71.48 (US$7.50) per kg."