Norway's July seafood exports reach record-high figures in 2026

Norway exported seafood worth NOK15.6 billion (US$1.64 billion) in July 2026, the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) has confirmed.
This was an increase of NOK1.8 billion (US$190 million), or 13 per cent, compared with the same period last year.
"July was a strong month for Norwegian seafood exports," said Christian Chamer, NSC Chief Executive Officer. "Salmon rowed ashore both increased export volumes and higher prices. Price increases for cod, mackerel and trout also contribute positively.
"A stronger Norwegian krone has put a damper on value growth, but the strong growth for salmon overshadows this effect and ensures that the export value increases overall."
Chramer added that, in addition to the price increase for salmon, cod, mackerel and trout, NSC noted record prices for clipfish of cod and frozen herring.
The largest markets for Norwegian seafood exports in July were Poland, China and the United States. Poland had the largest growth in value, with an increase in export value of NOK343 million (US$36 million), or 20 per cent, compared with the same month last year. The export volume to Poland ended at 31,484 tonnes, which is 13 per cent higher than the same month last year.
Exports of seafood to China increased by 21 per cent to NOK1.6 billion (US$170 million) in July, making it Norway's second largest overseas customer that month. Salmon accounted for 65 per cent of this.
So far this year, Norway has exported 75,800 tonnes of salmon to China for NOK5.6 billion (US$590 million). NSC said this corresponds to a value growth of 41 per cent and volume growth of 46 per cent.
"The export value to the US fell only four per cent, and the US thus retained its place as our third largest export market for seafood in July," said Chramer. "Fresh and frozen salmon fillets, which have been our largest products for the US market, continued to decline, while fresh whole salmon had a strong month, with an increase in export volume from 810 to 2,350 tonnes.
"Several factors may have contributed to the development. Among other things, good access to large Norwegian salmon suitable for sushi consumption may have played a role. There may also have been lower export volumes from competing countries, combined with solid market demand. Among other important species, we still saw a large decline in king crab and snow crab in July, while trout increased slightly."
Norway exported 147,891 tonnes of salmon worth NOK11.6 billion (US$1.22 billion) in July. The value increased by NOK1.6 billion (US$170 million), or 16 per cent, compared with the same month last year.
July 2026 was the strongest July ever for salmon exports, both measured in value and volume. Poland, China and the Netherlands were the largest markets for salmon in July.
"Favourable production conditions and increased average size of salmon have led to a record export volume of salmon this summer", said Paul Aandahl, Seafood Analyst with the NSC. "Despite the volume growth, the price was higher than in the same month last year. For example, exports of fresh whole salmon have increased by 12 per cent to just under 123,000 tonnes, while the price increased by eight per cent to NOK71.48 (US$7.50) per kg."