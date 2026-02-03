VESSEL REVIEW | Tuaheke – Versatile tuna longliner for operation in French Polynesia
French Polynesia-based boatbuilder Technimarine Tahiti has delivered a new longline fishing vessel to parent company the Vini Vini Group.
Tuaheke was designed by French naval architecture firm Mer et Design. She is specially equipped for tuna fishing in Polynesian waters.
The newbuild has all-aluminium construction, a length of 19.5 metres (64 feet), a beam of 6.4 metres (21 feet), a moulded depth of three metres (9.8 feet), a gross tonnage of 87, space for five crewmembers, a fish hold capacity of 47 cubic metres (1,700 cubic feet), and a bait hold capacity of six cubic metres (200 cubic feet).
The bait hold is fitted on the main deck as a space-saving measure while the fish hold is placed near the stern.
Lightweight construction permitting reduced fuel consumption
With a clear deck, the vessel is suited for catching a diverse range of species such as yellowfin, albacore and bigeye tuna and even mahi-mahi and swordfish.
The aluminium construction meanwhile ensures durability and weight savings, thus enabling the vessel to operate safely in offshore waters even with minimal logistical support.
A Doosan main diesel engine that produces 530 hp (400 kW) delivers a cruising speed of 10 knots while extended-duration sailings are possible thanks to a total fuel capacity of 19,000 litres (4,200 gallons).
Laid out for enhanced crew comfort and catch transport capability
Two 85kVA generators from Solé will meanwhile supply power for the various onboard systems, which include a Furuno radar, a searchlight, a loudhailer, two ice machines and two watermakers for use by the cold storage facilities. The vessel’s freezing capacity is rated at 1.5 tonnes per day, allowing for catch to be preserved during long transits back to port.
The vessel’s interior layout promotes comfort and efficiency. Facilities include crew cabins, an owner’s cabin, a galley/mess, and sanitary spaces.
Tuaheke will primarily sail on 15-day voyages in the Pacific Ocean. Two other vessels from the same series are under construction at Technimarine’s facilities.