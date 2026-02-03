VESSEL REVIEW | Tuaheke – Versatile tuna longliner for operation in French Polynesia

French Polynesia-based boatbuilder Technimarine Tahiti has delivered a new longline fishing vessel to parent company the Vini Vini Group.

Tuaheke was designed by French naval architecture firm Mer et Design. She is specially equipped for tuna fishing in Polynesian waters.

The newbuild has all-aluminium construction, a length of 19.5 metres (64 feet), a beam of 6.4 metres (21 feet), a moulded depth of three metres (9.8 feet), a gross tonnage of 87, space for five crewmembers, a fish hold capacity of 47 cubic metres (1,700 cubic feet), and a bait hold capacity of six cubic metres (200 cubic feet).

The bait hold is fitted on the main deck as a space-saving measure while the fish hold is placed near the stern.