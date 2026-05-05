VESSEL REVIEW | Australian owner's new toothfish longliner/processor to be operated in Southern Ocean
Australian fishing company Austral Fisheries has taken delivery of a new longlining vessel built by Båtbygg of Norway.
Designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Marin Teknikk, Austral Odyssey is equipped to take on the harsh operating conditions in the Heard Island and McDonald Islands toothfish fishery in the Southern Ocean some 4,100 kilometres (2,500 miles) southwest of Perth.
Designed from the keel up to minimise environmental impact and optimise product quality, the 68.85- by 14.6-metre (225.9- by 47.9-foot) Austral Odyssey incorporates advanced fishing systems, moonpool line recovery, efficient catch handling, processing systems, and a total capacity of 700 tons. The vessel’s hull was built in Poland while final outfitting took place at Baatbygg’s facilities in Raudeburg.
Hybrid propulsion setup permitting a range of operating modes
An advanced energy-saving hybrid propulsion system features an integrated load shaving battery package and a two-step gearbox, which Austral Fisheries said will help reduce emissions and further improve fuel efficiency.
The design also includes increased tank capacity to accommodate the potential for future low-emission alternative fuels such as methanol.
The vessel has a variable operational profile with considerable transit, fishing operations at low speed, and waiting due to rough weather.
The gearbox together with the variable speed generator will allow for running the main controllable-pitch propeller at a lower rotational speed with an ideal pitch angle during low-speed operations. This results in a higher propeller efficiency, lower fuel consumption, and reduced emissions.
The vessel features a tunnel thruster aft and a retractable azimuthing thruster in the bow, both of which were supplied by Brunvoll. All the components are linked to a Brunvoll propulsion and thruster control system.
Høglund meanwhile supplied the vessel with an integrated automation system. Other key features include an autoline system from Mustad; Allweiler pumps; Atlas Copco and Sperre Air Power compressors; Alfa Laval oily water separators; Blokland Non-Ferro coolers; Jets vacuum toilet systems; Libra-Plast doors; and safety equipment from Viking.
Liveaboard spaces ideal for extended-duration Southern Ocean fishing trips
The vessel also has accommodation for up to 33 crewmembers. The crew facilities include cabins, a mess, a laundry room, and a lounge. Work on the interior spaces was undertaken by Maritime Montering.
Austral Odyssey has already begun operating in the Southern Ocean alongside Austral Fisheries’ earlier vessel Cape Arkona, which was also built by Båtbygg and handed over in 2020.