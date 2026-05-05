VESSEL REVIEW | Australian owner's new toothfish longliner/processor to be operated in Southern Ocean

Australian fishing company Austral Fisheries has taken delivery of a new longlining vessel built by Båtbygg of Norway.

Designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Marin Teknikk, Austral Odyssey is equipped to take on the harsh operating conditions in the Heard Island and McDonald Islands toothfish fishery in the Southern Ocean some 4,100 kilometres (2,500 miles) southwest of Perth.

Designed from the keel up to minimise environmental impact and optimise product quality, the 68.85- by 14.6-metre (225.9- by 47.9-foot) Austral Odyssey incorporates advanced fishing systems, moonpool line recovery, efficient catch handling, processing systems, and a total capacity of 700 tons. The vessel’s hull was built in Poland while final outfitting took place at Baatbygg’s facilities in Raudeburg.