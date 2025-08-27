South Korea reports 38 per cent rise in July cod imports in 2025
According to data from the Korea Customs Service and local industry, South Korea's import volume of frozen cod in the month of July 2025 was 1,301 tons, an increase of 38 per cent from 940 tons in the same period last year.
The cumulative import volume of frozen cod from January to July 2025 was 3,509 tons, a decrease of from per cent from 3,671 tons in the same period last year.
Of the total 549,690 tons of seafood imports, frozen cod accounted for only 0.64 per cent.
Importation of frozen cod from certain countries is showing a concentrated trend, according to South Korean seafood and fisheries consultancy Union Forsea Corporation.
In July 2025, the volume imported from Russia was 3,457 tons, accounting for 99 per cent of the total. Thirty-four tons were imported from Canada, 15 tons were imported from the United States, and three tons were imported from Japan.
Union Forsea also identified an upward trend in cod import revenues. The monthly revenue in July 2025 was US$6.05, an increase of 119 per cent from US$2.77 million during the same period last year.
The cumulative import value from January to July 2025 was US$16.05 million, an increase of 37 per cent from US$11.73 million in the same period last year.
The average import unit price of cod had also increased. The average unit price in July 2025 was US$4.57/kg, an increase of 43 per cent from US$3.20/kg in the same period last year.
Although the cumulative import volume decreased slightly compared to the previous year, the dependence on Russian products is still high. As the price rises significantly, the price volatility of the domestic cod market is also expected to increase.