South Korea reports 38 per cent rise in July cod imports in 2025

According to data from the Korea Customs Service and local industry, South Korea's import volume of frozen cod in the month of July 2025 was 1,301 tons, an increase of 38 per cent from 940 tons in the same period last year.

The cumulative import volume of frozen cod from January to July 2025 was 3,509 tons, a decrease of from per cent from 3,671 tons in the same period last year.

Of the total 549,690 tons of seafood imports, frozen cod accounted for only 0.64 per cent.