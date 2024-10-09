Irish government announces funding to support seafood sector in 2025

Mr McConalogue said he is confident that this will enable the acceleration of measures being funded under the Seafood Development Programme, continue vital investment in the Fishery Harbour Centres, and provide necessary funding to the marine agencies whose activities support the fishing and seafood sector.

The programme supports the provision of a wide range of financial supports to fisheries, aquaculture and seafood processing enterprises and to enterprises, groups and individuals in coastal communities including supports for capital investment, innovation, professional advisory services and marketing.