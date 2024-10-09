Irish government announces funding to support seafood sector in 2025
Ireland's Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has secured a significant budget allocation of €177 million (US$194 million) for 2025 to support the Irish seafood sector.
Mr McConalogue said he is confident that this will enable the acceleration of measures being funded under the Seafood Development Programme, continue vital investment in the Fishery Harbour Centres, and provide necessary funding to the marine agencies whose activities support the fishing and seafood sector.
The programme supports the provision of a wide range of financial supports to fisheries, aquaculture and seafood processing enterprises and to enterprises, groups and individuals in coastal communities including supports for capital investment, innovation, professional advisory services and marketing.
The following are some of the programs that will benefit from the €177 million allocation:
The Inshore Fleet Economic Assessment Scheme: Participants in this scheme, running into 2025, will receive payments of between €3,500 (US$3,800) and €5,000 (US$5,500), depending on vessel length.
The Inshore Fisheries Scheme: This scheme provides targeted supports for small-scale coastal fishing vessels, which are registered fishing vessels under 12 metres in length and do not use towed gear. Enhanced grant intensity rates of between 80 per cent and 100 per cent are provided to these vessels to support both on-board and on-shore investment, and for participation in conservation measures.
The Aquaculture Capital Investment Scheme provides support to aquaculture operators for capital investment to promote environmentally sustainable aquaculture activities and strengthen the competitiveness of aquaculture production.