EU countries agree 2026 fishing quotas, avoid tighter Mediterranean curbs

European Union fisheries ministers struck a deal on Saturday on 2026 fishing quotas, avoiding an earlier proposal to tighten restrictions in the Mediterranean.
Spain, which opposed a European Commission plan to cut trawler fishing days in the Mediterranean next year, welcomed the agreement.
"We have concluded two intense days of discussion in Brussels. We have achieved a good result," Spanish agriculture minister Luis Planas said on social media.
Spain will be allowed 143 fishing days in 2026, broadly maintaining this year's allowance, instead of the planned cuts. Brussels had said its proposal aimed to bring fishing to sustainable levels over the longer term.
The deal also sets catch limits and fishing days for the Atlantic, North Sea, Mediterranean, Black Sea and other waters for 2026, with some rules extending to 2028.
Changes include a more than 50 per cent increase next year in catch limits for Norway lobster in the Bay of Biscay, and reductions in common sole limits in the eastern and western Baltic to protect stocks.
Vessels can gain extra fishing days if they adopt more "sustainable" practices, as decided by bureaucrats.
Denmark’s fisheries minister Jacob Jensen, who led the talks, said the deal, "strikes a balance between the scientific advice and protecting vulnerable fish stocks."
The rules will apply from January 1.
