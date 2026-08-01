Amazon sued by consumers over seafood sustainability claims

Amazon.com was sued on Friday by consumers who accused the retailer of misrepresenting the environmental benefits of seafood sold on its platform.

In a proposed class action in Seattle federal court, consumers said labels containing phrases such as "dolphin safe," "responsibly sourced," "sustainable," "wild caught" and "MSC Certified Sustainable Seafood” misled them into believing Amazon's seafood sourcing caused minimal harm to oceans and the environment.

The consumers called such representations unsubstantiated or materially false because most fishing vessels are not publicly tracked, and some vessels obscure their whereabouts by disabling transponders. They also said at least one-fifth of imported wild-caught seafood is not responsibly or sustainably sourced.