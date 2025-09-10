Vietnam's pangasius exports maintain momentum amid policy and market fluctuations

The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) said that, in the first seven months of 2025, Vietnam's pangasius exports recorded positive growth amid global trade fluctuations.
According to data from Vietnam Customs, pangasius export turnover reached over US$1.2 billion, an 11 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024. VASEP said this figure highlights the industry's resilience in the face of challenges from international markets and policies.
China and Hong Kong remain the largest importers of Vietnamese pangasius. By the end of July 2025, exports to this market reached US$302 million, down four per cent year-on-year, accounting for nearly 25 per cent of Vietnam’s total pangasius export value.
In July alone, exports to this market dropped three per cent to US$53 million, reflecting a slowdown in demand, particularly for whole pangasius and frozen fillets segments.
VASEP said the CPTPP bloc has emerged as a "prominent bright spot" for Vietnamese pangasius imports. Exports to CPTPP markets in the first seven months of this year reached US$208 million, a 34 per cent increase year-over-year. This growth was driven by markets such as Canada, Malaysia and several Latin American countries, benefiting from tariff advantages and stable consumer demand.
Exports to the US hit US$206 million in the first seven months, up eight per cent compared to previous year. However, July 2025 saw a slight decline (0.3 per cent) to US$31 million compared to July 2024, and new tariff policies expected from August 1 pose uncertainty for the market outlook in the remaining months of the year, according to VASEP.
Brazil continues to show strong potential, with exports reaching US$106 million in the first seven months, a surge of 64 per cent year-on-year. However, Brazil faces potential indirect impacts from the US' planned 50 per cent tariff on goods from certain countries, which could affect whitefish, including pangasius.
EU imports of Vietnamese pangasius reached US$104 million by July 2025, up five per cent compared to the same period in 2024. Strong growth in Spain, Belgium, Italy and France offset declines in Germany and the Netherlands.
Frozen pangasius fillets remain Vietnam’s key pangasius export, generating US$976 million in the first seven months, an increase of 11 per cent year-on-year.
VASEP said that notably, exports of deeply processed pangasius (HS16) reached US$30 million, a 41 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024. This growth reflects a shift toward higher-value products that meet stringent market requirements and reduce risks from tariffs and raw material price fluctuations.
In the second half of 2025, Vietnamese pangasius exports will be simultaneously affected by multiple factors. VASEP said the potential US tariff hike on whitefish exporters could reshape global supply chains, offering both opportunities to expand market share and risks from price competition.
Additionally, China’s demand requires close monitoring due to its sensitivity to price fluctuations and inventory levels. Meanwhile, VASEP expects the EU and CPTPP to remain reliable “pillars”, supported by free trade agreements and consistent demand.