Vietnam's pangasius exports maintain momentum amid policy and market fluctuations

The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) said that, in the first seven months of 2025, Vietnam's pangasius exports recorded positive growth amid global trade fluctuations.

According to data from Vietnam Customs, pangasius export turnover reached over US$1.2 billion, an 11 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024. VASEP said this figure highlights the industry's resilience in the face of challenges from international markets and policies.