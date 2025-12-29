Vietnam's January-November pangasius exports top $2b in 2025

By the end of November 2025, Vietnam’s total pangasius export turnover had exceeded the US$2 billion threshold, registering a nine per cent increase compared with the same period in 2024.

In November alone, Vietnam's pangasius exports reached US$195 million, also posting a nine per cent increase year-on-year, underscoring a stable recovery trajectory for the sector in the final months of the year, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).