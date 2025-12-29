Vietnam's January-November pangasius exports top $2b in 2025

By the end of November 2025, Vietnam’s total pangasius export turnover had exceeded the US$2 billion threshold, registering a nine per cent increase compared with the same period in 2024.
In November alone, Vietnam's pangasius exports reached US$195 million, also posting a nine per cent increase year-on-year, underscoring a stable recovery trajectory for the sector in the final months of the year, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).
Following a strong surge in October, the Chinese market maintained steady growth momentum in November. Pangasius export turnover to China reached nearly US$59 million, a 17 per cent increase over the same period in 2024.
As the largest monthly contributor, China continued to play a leading role in Vietnam’s pangasius export earnings.
Pangasius exports to the United States totaled US$20 million in November, down 23 per cent year-on-year. The decline was largely attributed to the impact of a 20 per cent reciprocal tariff, which has weakened the price competitiveness of Vietnamese pangasius in the US market.
The downward trend has persisted since August and showed no signs of reversal in November.
Exports to the European Union reached US$12 million in November, plummeting by 25 per cent compared to the previous year. The contraction was mainly driven by two key markets - the Netherlands (down 18 per cent) and Germany (down 20 per cent).
VASEP said that nevertheless, several other EU markets recorded modest growth, suggesting latent development potential for Vietnamese products within the bloc.
Within the CPTPP bloc, exports to the UK amounted to US$5 million, down slightly by four per cent compared with last year. The narrower decline compared to the previous two months is viewed as an initial recovery signal following a period of deep contraction.
VASEP said Mexico recorded export turnover surging to US$8 million, equivalent to a 50 per cent increase. Meanwhile, Japan and Malaysia maintained stable growth with a modest two per cent rise, reflecting positive demand trends and expansion possibilities in these territories.
Export turnover to Brazil reached US$15 million in November, up 13 per cent year-on-year. Cumulatively for the first 11 months of 2025, robust growth was recorded in Thailand (up 24 per cent), Egypt (up 33 per cent) and Russia (up 45 per cent) compared with the same period last year.
VASEP said that despite their strong growth rates, the contribution of these markets to the total pangasius export structure remains relatively modest. Consequently, enterprises need to intensify trade promotion activities to deepen market penetration and expand product segments in these high-potential destinations.