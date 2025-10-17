Vietnam's January-August farmed shrimp output exceeds 800,000 tons amid challenges

According to a report from the Vietnam Fisheries Surveillance Department (VFSD), nearly 711,000 hectares of brackish-water shrimp were farmed throughout Vietnam in the first eight months of 2025, reaching 99.2 per cent of the annual plan.
Of this area, black tiger shrimp accounted for 604,500 hectares while whiteleg shrimp covered 106,500 hectares.
The country's total harvested shrimp output from January to August 2025 was estimated at 801,200 tons, up 6.2 per cent year-on-year. Specifically, black tiger shrimp reached 184,100 tons (up 3.5 per cent), and whiteleg shrimp reached 617,100 tons (up seven per cent).
The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers said that although the growth rate was modest, the results reflect the efforts of the entire sector amid numerous challenges such as aquatic diseases.
Experts noted that disease outbreaks remain a constant threat, particularly as weather patterns and pond environments become increasingly unstable. In addition, many farms continue to struggle with controlling the quality of shrimp seed, feed, and probiotics.
Enterprises reported that this year’s farming season has been particularly difficult due to the rise in intestinal diseases and EHP infections, which have slowed shrimp growth, prolonged farming cycles, and increased production costs.
Beyond disease risks, the shrimp industry also faces export market pressures, especially from tariff challenges in the US, forcing the sector to make greater efforts in the remaining months of the year to achieve its targets.
To maintain output and stabilize production, the VFSD has advised localities to strengthen disease monitoring, manage seed, feed and pond environments, and promote the adoption of advanced farming technologies, digital transformation, and circular shrimp farming models.