Vietnam's 2025 pangasius exports surpass $2 billion

In 2025, Vietnam’s pangasius export turnover reached nearly US$2.2 billion, up eight per cent year-on-year.
According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), this result is a sign that pangasius exports maintained their growth momentum despite significant volatility in the global market environment.
In December 2025, pangasius export value reached US$200 million, up 10 per cent compared to December 2024. VASEP said this solid performance in the final month of the year reflected increased import demand for consumption and inventory replenishment in key markets.
In December 2025, pangasius exports to China reached US$60 million, surging 25 per cent year-on-year and accounting for nearly 30 per cent of total monthly pangasius exports. For the whole of 2025, pangasius exports to China totaled nearly US$560 million, up two per cent compared to 2024.
Exports to the United States in December amounted to US$17 million, down 37 per cent year-on-year, indicating that demand in this market has yet to recover. For full-year 2025, pangasius exports to the US reached US$325 million, down nearly six per cent compared to 2024.
The combined impact of a 20 per cent retaliatory tariff and high inventory levels has continued to weigh on pangasius export performance in this market.
In December 2025, pangasius exports to the EU reached US$16 million, up two per cent year-on-year. Although the increase was modest, it is still considered a positive signal at the end of 2025. For the full year, exports to the EU totaled US$175 million, down slightly one per cent compared to 2024.
In 2025, pangasius exports to Brazil reached US$176 million, posting a strong 36 per cent increase year-on-year. In December alone, exports to this market reached US$18 million, up 65 per cent compared to December 2024, making Brazil one of the fastest-growing pangasius markets of the year.
In the final month of 2025, exports to CPTPP member countries rose 30 per cent year-on-year. Within this bloc, pangasius exports to the UK reached US$6 million (up 12 per cent), Mexico reached US$7 million (up three per cent), and Japan reached US$4 million (up 33 per cent).
For the full year 2025, pangasius exports to CPTPP markets increased 34 per cent, reaching US$367 million, with key contributors including Mexico (US$77 million), the UK (US$60 million), and Colombia (US$56 million).
In 2025, pangasius exports to ASEAN reached US$203 million, up 20 per cent compared to 2024. In December alone, exports to this region reached US$16 million, up eight per cent year-on-year.
Meanwhile, pangasius exports to the Middle East totalled US$176 million in 2025, up 19 per cent year-on-year, with December exports also reaching US$16 million, an eight per cent increase compared to the same period last year.
In 2025, export value of pangasius products under frozen fillets and portions reached nearly US$1.8 billion, up nine per cent compared to 2024, continuing to account for the largest share of total pangasius export turnover. Exports of fresh/frozen/dried whole pangasius reached US$377 million, down 0.7 per cent year-on-year.
Meanwhile, exports of processed and value-added pangasius products reached nearly US$51 million, up eight per cent compared to 2024, although their share remains relatively modest.
Looking ahead to 2026, VASEP expects Vietnam’s pangasius exports to continue facing considerable pressure, particularly from the approximately 20 per cent retaliatory tariff imposed by the United States, which reduces the price competitiveness of Vietnamese pangasius in this market.
The decline in export turnover recorded in December 2025 suggests that this trend is unlikely to improve in the near term. As a result, accelerating market diversification toward CPTPP countries, ASEAN, and the Middle East is considered a necessary strategy. Strong growth in Brazil is a positive signal, although the market currently mainly imports frozen pangasius fillets.
In addition, while processed and value-added pangasius products have made progress, their development remains below potential. Going forward, enterprises need to step up investment in deep processing, diversify product offerings, and maintain and expand sustainability certifications.
VASEP said these efforts will help enhance product value, meet increasingly stringent international market standards, and lay a solid foundation for stable growth in 2026.