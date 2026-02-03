Vietnam's 2025 pangasius exports surpass $2 billion

In December 2025, pangasius exports to the EU reached US$16 million, up two per cent year-on-year. Although the increase was modest, it is still considered a positive signal at the end of 2025. For the full year, exports to the EU totaled US$175 million, down slightly one per cent compared to 2024.

In 2025, pangasius exports to Brazil reached US$176 million, posting a strong 36 per cent increase year-on-year. In December alone, exports to this market reached US$18 million, up 65 per cent compared to December 2024, making Brazil one of the fastest-growing pangasius markets of the year.

In the final month of 2025, exports to CPTPP member countries rose 30 per cent year-on-year. Within this bloc, pangasius exports to the UK reached US$6 million (up 12 per cent), Mexico reached US$7 million (up three per cent), and Japan reached US$4 million (up 33 per cent).

For the full year 2025, pangasius exports to CPTPP markets increased 34 per cent, reaching US$367 million, with key contributors including Mexico (US$77 million), the UK (US$60 million), and Colombia (US$56 million).