Vietnam reports slowdown in February seafood exports in 2026, expects brighter outlook in March

Vietnam’s seafood exports in February 2026 reached approximately US$707 million, up eight per cent compared to the same period last year.
Cumulatively, exports in the first two months of 2026 totaled US$1.7 billion, an increase of 20.2 per cent year-on-year.
The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) said the results show that the sector’s recovery momentum has remained relatively solid following strong growth in January, although the pace slowed noticeably in February for several key products and major markets.
VASEP expects that in March, Vietnam's seafood exports will gain additional momentum from markets other than the United States, potentially supporting stronger growth.
By product category, shrimp remained the leading driver, with export value in February 2026 reaching about US$310 million, up 17 per cent year-on-year.
In the first two months, shrimp exports totaled US$689.5 million, up nearly 20 per cent compared to the same period last year. However, in the US market, prospects for Vietnamese shrimp are facing new pressure after the US Department of Commerce announced the final results of the 19th administrative review (POR19) on Vietnamese frozen shrimp.
Accordingly, the two mandatory respondents—STAPIMEX and the Thong Thuan/TTCR group—were assigned a dumping margin of 25.76 per cent, while 22 companies received a separate rate of 4.58 per cent. VASEP said this development could increase cost risks as well as reinforce caution among US importers in the short term.
In February, shrimp exports to the US fell nearly 60 per cent year-on-year.
In February 2026, pangasius exports reached US$119.3 million, down 4.8 per cent from the same period last year. However, the two-month total still reached US$331.4 million, up a strong 28 per cent.
VASEP said this indicates that most of the growth was driven by the very positive performance in January, while February showed signs of adjustment.
Pangasius exports to the US declined by 20 per cent, and shipments to several other markets fell slightly due to the Lunar New Year holiday effect. Meanwhile, exports to China increased by 15 per cent.
In contrast, tuna exports raised greater concern, reaching only US$53.3 million in February, down 14.7 per cent year-on-year. In the first two months, exports totaled US$128.7 million, nearly flat with a slight 0.2 per cent decline.
VASEP said this suggests that wild-caught seafood products are facing simultaneous pressure from market demand, logistics costs, and particularly regulatory factors.
In February, tuna exports to most major markets declined slightly, while shipments to the US dropped nearly 26 per cent year-on-year.
Other product groups recorded relatively positive results. Crab and other crustacean exports surged strongly in February, rising 78.7 per cent, bringing the two-month total to US$66.2 million, up 24 per cent.
Exports of crab to China–Hong Kong alone reached US$21.5 million in February, more than double the level of the same period last year, mainly driven by live crab shipments for Lunar New Year demand. China currently accounts for nearly 60 per cent of Vietnam’s total crab exports.
Exports of squid and octopus were almost flat in February, declining 0.4 per cent, but still posted 23.3 per cent growth for the first two months.
Bivalve mollusks recorded the fastest growth, with February up 70.3 per cent and two-month exports up 38.5 per cent. VASEP said this indicates that the growth structure in early 2026 is not solely reliant on shrimp but is spreading across other seafood and mollusc categories.