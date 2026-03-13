Vietnam reports slowdown in February seafood exports in 2026, expects brighter outlook in March

Vietnam’s seafood exports in February 2026 reached approximately US$707 million, up eight per cent compared to the same period last year.

Cumulatively, exports in the first two months of 2026 totaled US$1.7 billion, an increase of 20.2 per cent year-on-year.

The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) said the results show that the sector’s recovery momentum has remained relatively solid following strong growth in January, although the pace slowed noticeably in February for several key products and major markets.

VASEP expects that in March, Vietnam's seafood exports will gain additional momentum from markets other than the United States, potentially supporting stronger growth.