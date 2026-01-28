VESSEL REVIEW | Zhanjiang Bay No 1 – Chinese aquaculture platform boasts autonomous navigation capability

The platform adopts an innovative structure that combines a bow with a column-stabilized frame and is equipped with a bridge, an accommodation block and a helicopter deck to facilitate personnel changes far from shore.

The stern is equipped with two azimuthing thrusters while the bow is equipped with two side thrusters. These are all electrically driven and will be operated in conjunction with the dynamic positioning and mooring systems.

The main thrusters will meanwhile allow the vessel to relocate as necessary to find the most optimal areas for fish harvesting if factors such as weather, sea conditions and lower fish populations make the present area unsuitable for aquaculture operations. Harvesting can be done even in waters as deep as 10,000 metres (33,000 feet), making the vessel suitable for deployment in some parts of the South China Sea.