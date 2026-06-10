VESSEL REVIEW | Torvgjogv – Faroe Islands salmon farmer acquires remote-operated feed barge with AI-assisted distribution system
Faroe Islands-based salmon farming company Bakkafrost recently took delivery of a new stationary feed barge supplied by local manufacturer GroAqua.
Torvgjógv was built by GroAqua at its facilities in Poland for operation at Bakkafrost’s site in Fuglafjørður. Its primary role is the storage and distribution of feed to fish pens through its integrated feeding system. Daily duties include feed management, automated feeding operations, system monitoring, equipment maintenance, and supporting farm personnel through reliable feed delivery.
Torvgjógv has a double-hull steel structure, a length of 39.4 metres (129 feet), a beam of 13 metres (43 feet), a capacity of 700 tonnes of feed, and 18 feeding lines, making it possible to supply feed to up to 18 sea cages simultaneously. The vessel is also designed for unmanned operation, with feeding and vessel systems monitored and controlled remotely, thus reducing the need for routine site attendance while maintaining full operational oversight.
“Torvgjógv is the second vessel in a new generation of feed barges developed by GroAqua for Bakkafrost's farming operations in the Faroe Islands,” GroAqua told Baird Maritime. “The project forms part of Bakkafrost's continued investment in increasing feeding capacity, automation, and operational efficiency across its farming operations.”
Ergonomic onboard layout emphasising safety and ease of operation and maintenance
The builder explained that Bakkafrost required a modern feed barge capable of supporting its strategy of continuously increasing feeding capacity and operational efficiency across its farming sites. The vessel was specifically tailored to operational requirements in Fuglafjørður and was designed to replace two older feed barges that entered service in the 1990s, therefore consolidating their capacity into a single modern installation and providing the owner with a platform designed to support future growth in feeding capacity and operational efficiency.
“Key requirements included increased feed storage capacity, high feeding performance, improved accessibility for maintenance personnel, enhanced operational safety, and extensive remote monitoring capabilities,” GroAqua said.
The owner had also requested a side-feeding arrangement suited to the site layout, as well as a practical deck configuration that would provide sufficient working space around critical equipment.
The vessel was designed in accordance with Bakkafrost's HS 5.5 requirements, placing a strong emphasis on safe access, maintenance ergonomics, and operational safety throughout the installation.
The builder said that the double-hull arrangement provides an additional layer of protection and reflects the industry's increasing focus on environmental stewardship, operational safety, and long-term asset durability, while the incorporation of the 18 feeding lines will provide greater feeding flexibility and improved operational control in addition to eliminating the bottlenecks often associated with shared feed distribution systems.
Designed to permit unmanned operation
“The feeding system consists of 12 silos located within a dedicated silo room, providing a simple and efficient arrangement for feed handling, operation, and maintenance. Each feeding line is capable of delivering up to 70 kg of feed per minute, allowing the system to efficiently support large-scale salmon farming operations.”
The feeding system and control software were developed by GroAqua. The builder said the new platform uses AI to optimise feed utilisation in the cages more efficiently than before. GroAqua said that together, these systems create a highly automated feeding solution that combines precise feed delivery with real-time behavioural analysis, helping farmers maximise efficiency while reducing waste.
The control system enhances operations by utilising underwater cameras and automated pellet detection technology to support feeding decisions and improve feed efficiency. By continuously monitoring fish feeding behaviour and pellet activity in the water column, the system can provide operators with real-time decision support and can also be configured for fully automatic feeding operation.
In fully automatic mode, the system will continuously analyse fish behaviour and pellet activity in real time, allowing the system to make feeding decisions autonomously and adjust feed delivery based on the fishes' actual appetite and feeding response.
GroAqua said the technology will provide farmers the flexibility to operate in manual, assisted, or fully automatic feeding modes. In fully automatic mode, the system can make feeding decisions based on live behavioural data from the fish, helping optimise feed conversion, reduce waste, and support more consistent feeding performance.
“As the vessel operates as a fixed installation, development efforts were focused on feeding performance, automation, reliability, and operational efficiency rather than propulsion technologies,” GroAqua told Baird Maritime.
The vessel is powered primarily through a 3kV shore power connection. To ensure uninterrupted operation, the electrical system incorporates three backup generators consisting of two 400kVA units and one 150kVA unit.
The onboard monitoring system includes cameras that cover the deck, the engine room, the silo room, and individual feed silos. All feeding operations can be controlled remotely, while vessel systems can be monitored from shore-based locations.
Torvgjógv is equipped with a Palfinger Marine crane rated at 33 tonne-metres to support maintenance activities, equipment replacement, and operational logistics throughout the vessel's service life.
“The vessel's deck layout was designed to maximise working space, providing operators with safe and efficient access to equipment and service areas,” GroAqua said. “The large open deck area also supports flexibility for future operational requirements.”
The builder remarked that a key feature of the design is the abundance of available working space throughout the vessel. Combined with the centralised silo arrangement, this allows excellent accessibility for maintenance activities and improves overall operational safety.
“The practical layout reduces congestion around equipment and provides operators with a more efficient working environment.”
Although unmanned during normal operation, the vessel is regularly accessed by farm personnel and is equipped with welfare facilities including a kitchen area, toilet facilities, and service spaces. The barge is also prepared for shore power operation.
Built to ensure a balance between automation and simplicity
GroAqua explained that one of the primary challenges in designing Torvgjógv was the need to balance feed storage capacity, operational accessibility, and equipment arrangement within a compact footprint. The design team therefore focused on creating a highly efficient layout while ensuring operators had unrestricted access to equipment and service areas.
“Another important aspect was incorporating extensive automation and monitoring systems while maintaining system simplicity and long-term reliability. Particular attention was paid to equipment accessibility and maintenance requirements throughout the design process.”
The builder said that, as with many modern aquaculture projects, managing delivery schedules remains one of the most significant challenges. Coordinating suppliers, equipment deliveries, and construction activities while maintaining quality standards required close collaboration throughout the project.
“Material price fluctuations also continue to affect project planning and procurement activities,” GroAqua told Baird Maritime. “Effective supplier management and early planning were essential in ensuring the vessel was delivered according to schedule and budget expectations.”
The builder acknowledged that the work on the new feed barge reinforced the importance of practical layouts, accessibility, and efficient utilisation of available space. Lessons from previous projects were incorporated throughout the vessel, resulting in improved overall finish quality and further optimisation of working environments within both the silo room and engine room. Concrete flooring in these areas improves durability, simplifies cleaning, and creates a more robust working environment for maintenance personnel.
“The project also confirmed the operational benefits of providing generous service and maintenance areas around critical equipment.”
Torvgjógv, which was built to have an operational life of 25 years, is the fourth feed barge to be supplied by GroAqua to Bakkafrost over the past year. This number also includes another 700-ton barge and two 1,100-ton barges serving farming sites in Fuglafjørður, Funningsfjørður, Árnafjørður, and Lambavík.
Construction of the new feed barge was undertaken in compliance with RINA class rules.