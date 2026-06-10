VESSEL REVIEW | Torvgjogv – Faroe Islands salmon farmer acquires remote-operated feed barge with AI-assisted distribution system

Faroe Islands-based salmon farming company Bakkafrost recently took delivery of a new stationary feed barge supplied by local manufacturer GroAqua.

Torvgjógv was built by GroAqua at its facilities in Poland for operation at Bakkafrost’s site in Fuglafjørður. Its primary role is the storage and distribution of feed to fish pens through its integrated feeding system. Daily duties include feed management, automated feeding operations, system monitoring, equipment maintenance, and supporting farm personnel through reliable feed delivery.

Torvgjógv has a double-hull steel structure, a length of 39.4 metres (129 feet), a beam of 13 metres (43 feet), a capacity of 700 tonnes of feed, and 18 feeding lines, making it possible to supply feed to up to 18 sea cages simultaneously. The vessel is also designed for unmanned operation, with feeding and vessel systems monitored and controlled remotely, thus reducing the need for routine site attendance while maintaining full operational oversight.

“Torvgjógv is the second vessel in a new generation of feed barges developed by GroAqua for Bakkafrost's farming operations in the Faroe Islands,” GroAqua told Baird Maritime. “The project forms part of Bakkafrost's continued investment in increasing feeding capacity, automation, and operational efficiency across its farming operations.”