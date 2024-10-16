VESSEL REVIEW | Taishan No 1 – China's newest fish farming platform boasts innovative mooring system

Taishan No 1 (台山1号) has a frame type structure, an LOA of 103 metres (338 feet), a beam of 31.5 metres (103 feet), a design draught of 10 metres (33 feet), a depth of 12 metres (39 feet), and a total capacity of 30,000 cubic metres (one million cubic feet).

The platform is also capable of withstanding extreme typhoon conditions of up to Beaufort Force 12, as validated during a series of tests conducted in Chinese offshore waters in early September.