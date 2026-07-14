VESSEL REVIEW | Storbatsegga – Salmon pen capable of passive water circulation and remote operation

Norwegian salmon harvesting company Nordlaks has placed a new semi-closed fish pen into service.

Named Storbåtsegga, the structure was designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm NSK Ship Design and constructed by Turkish shipbuilder Gemak. The structure recently received its first stock of fish when a total of 68,464 fish with an average weight of 5.1 kg were delivered to the pen from the neighbouring locality of Brottøy.

Since the facility arrived in Vesterålen in November last year, work has been done to complete all the systems so that it would be ready to release fish. The structure was designed to have a rated production volume of 86,700 cubic metres (3.06 million cubic feet).