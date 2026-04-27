VESSEL REVIEW | Spirit of Bute – Compact landing craft to support salmon farming operations in western Scotland
Salmon harvesting company Bakkafrost Scotland recently took delivery of a new landing craft that will support its fish farming operations.
Spirit of Bute was built by local company Bute Boatbuilders for a cost of approximately £1.2 million (US$1.6 million). She will be operated along the west coast of Scotland at Bakkafrost's sites in Argyll and Bute, Arran, and Loch Striven, performing roles that include net cleaning, lifting, limited cargo and personnel transport, and general support.
The introduction of the landing craft into service will free up Bakkafrost’s larger vessels for use in other vital duties such as fish treatment and live transport.
Smaller and lighter complement for full service farm support vessels
Spirit of Bute has a length of 19.5 metres (64 feet) and a beam of 7.5 metres (25 feet). Although the compact size limits her capacity to carry heavy equipment, this makes her suitable for operation in nearshore waters.
She is also easier to manoeuvre around pens compared to Turas a ‘Bhradain and the other larger vessels in the Bakkafrost Scotland fleet, thus allowing her to be used for quick transfers of personnel, supplies and gear over short distances.
Fitted with liveaboard accommodation
Key equipment includes an Akva FNC8 net washing system for on-site removal of biofouling from cages and a TMC knuckle boom crane with a lifting capacity of six tonnes for use with feed and harvesting equipment. These are placed on an open working deck with a bow ramp/door that permits efficient loading and unloading at pens and on shore.
Crew accommodation is also available to allow for sustained operations at various sites. This was incorporated to reduce the need for transfers to and from shore, as weather conditions on the west coast of Scotland can potentially limit the movement of smaller vessels over great distances.
Spirit of Bute is the final one of seven vessels ordered by Bakkafrost Scotland as part of a £7.2 million (US$9.8 million) investment.