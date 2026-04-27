VESSEL REVIEW | Spirit of Bute – Compact landing craft to support salmon farming operations in western Scotland

Salmon harvesting company Bakkafrost Scotland recently took delivery of a new landing craft that will support its fish farming operations.

Spirit of Bute was built by local company Bute Boatbuilders for a cost of approximately £1.2 million (US$1.6 million). She will be operated along the west coast of Scotland at Bakkafrost's sites in Argyll and Bute, Arran, and Loch Striven, performing roles that include net cleaning, lifting, limited cargo and personnel transport, and general support.

The introduction of the landing craft into service will free up Bakkafrost’s larger vessels for use in other vital duties such as fish treatment and live transport.