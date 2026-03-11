Raften MarineTraffic com KolbjArn Hoseth Larssen.jpg
RaftenMarineTraffic.com/KolbjArn Hoseth Larssen
Aquaculture

VESSEL REVIEW | Raften – Compact hybrid workboat to support Nordlaks' fish farming operations

Norwegian offshore salmon harvesting company Nordlaks has taken delivery of a new hybrid fish farm workboat designed by local naval architecture firm NSK Ship Design.

The all-steel Raften has a length of 28.5 metres (93.5 feet), a beam of 13.2 metres (43.3 feet), a gross tonnage of 500, and a crew of 12 who will operate 24/7 in three-week shifts.

The vessel's duties will include towing, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support, anchor handling, inspection, and underwater positioning.

Flexible propulsion arrangement

Close-up of wheelhouse Raften Maritime Montering(1).jpg
Close-up of wheelhouseMaritime Montering

The vessel’s hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system consists of three DI16 90M 640kW (860hp) engines, controllable-pitch propellers, a Stamford S6L1M-C42 750kVA generator, a Corvus Energy 1,100kWh battery pack, and two Brunvoll side thrusters fitted in the bow and the stern.

The battery supports peak shaving in addition to helping reduce fuel consumption in hybrid and full electric modes and ensuring silent operation in full electric mode.

The vessel can also plug into the local grid when berthed, guaranteeing continuous electrical supply for the hotel load without having to rely on the onboard generator.

Wheelhouse and deck laid out for continuous heavy-duty operations

Wheelhouse aft control station Raften Maritime Montering(1).jpg
Wheelhouse aft control stationMaritime Montering

The wheelhouse offers unobstructed 360-degree visibility to provide the crew with enhanced situational awareness when operating near fish pens or when directly supervising activities on the open aft deck.

The wheelhouse also features an ROV workstation through which operators can monitor and control the ROV whenever it is deployed in the water. The ROV on Raften was supplied by Sperre.

The deck equipment includes winches, shark jaws, plate locks, rope pins, and two SHM Solutions remotely controlled boom cranes for net handling. The cranes each have a reach of 25 metres (82 feet) and a lifting capacity of 200 tonnes in addition to being capable of safe and precise manoeuvring for greater safety.

Galley Raften Maritime Montering.jpg
GalleyMaritime Montering

The vessel's accommodation spaces include crew cabins, a mess, a galley with hot and cold food preparation facilities, a lounge, and a gym. Work on the interiors was provided by Maritime Montering.

Mess Raften Maritime Montering(1).jpg
MessMaritime Montering
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Fish farm support workboat
Flag: Norway
Owner: Nordlaks, Norway
Designer: NSK Ship Design, Norway
Length overall: 28.5 metres (93.5 feet)
Beam: 13.2 metres (43.3 feet)
Gross tonnage: 500
Main engines: 3 x Scania DI16 90M, each 640 kW (860 hp)
Propulsion: Controllable-pitch propellers
Generator: Stamford S6L1M-C42, 750 kVA
Side thrusters: 2 x Brunvoll
Batteries: Corvus Energy, 1,100 kWh
Cranes: 2 x SHM Solutions
Other deck equipment: Shark jaws; plate locks; rope pins
Interior designer: Maritime Montering
Interior fitout: Toilets
Type of fuel: Diesel
Accommodation: Cabins; mess; galley; gym; lounge
Crew: 12
Operational area: Norway
