VESSEL REVIEW | Raften – Compact hybrid workboat to support Nordlaks' fish farming operations

The vessel’s hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system consists of three DI16 90M 640kW (860hp) engines, controllable-pitch propellers, a Stamford S6L1M-C42 750kVA generator, a Corvus Energy 1,100kWh battery pack, and two Brunvoll side thrusters fitted in the bow and the stern.

The battery supports peak shaving in addition to helping reduce fuel consumption in hybrid and full electric modes and ensuring silent operation in full electric mode.

The vessel can also plug into the local grid when berthed, guaranteeing continuous electrical supply for the hotel load without having to rely on the onboard generator.