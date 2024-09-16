VESSEL REVIEW | OOS Madelief – Mussel farm demonstrator to be deployed in Dutch North Sea

Built by NAVTEK Naval Technologies of Turkey, OOS Madelief (“Daisy”) will be anchored in the North Sea, particularly in the waters near the Borssele III wind farm off the western Dutch province of Zeeland. OSS said that the design work that went into the semi-submersible mussel farm (SMF) had considered variables such as water depth, tidal currents, and environmental impact.

OOS, via its OOS SMF division, will operate the test SMF in response to declining mussel production and to further promote mussel farming as a sustainable aquaculture practice due to its low CO2 emissions. The initiative also seeks to install multiple similar farms off the coast of Zeeland.