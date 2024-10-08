VESSEL REVIEW | Mowi Scotland’s newest feed barge designed for fish farms in remote areas

The steel barge will be deployed at Mowi's salmon farms at exposed sites along the country's western coast. The vessel boasts a modular design that allows flexibility in volumes of feed storage as well as adaptability for future proofing.

Constructed to Lloyd's and DNV accredited designs, the barge has a length of 31.52 metres (103.4 feet), a beam of 12 metres (39 feet), and GFG's proprietary feeding system. A rounded bow that also gives the barge the appearance of a traditional boat will ensure improved seakeeping even in rough waters while the hold consisting of eight 76-cubic-metre (2,700-cubic-foot) silos can store up to 400 tonnes of feed.