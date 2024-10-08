VESSEL REVIEW | Mowi Scotland’s newest feed barge designed for fish farms in remote areas
A new feed barge has been handed over to salmon harvesting company Mowi Scotland following completion by UK manufacturer the Gael Force Group (GFG) and its affiliate shipyard Nauplius Workboats in the Netherlands.
Boat-like hull for improved seakeeping in harsh environments
The steel barge will be deployed at Mowi's salmon farms at exposed sites along the country's western coast. The vessel boasts a modular design that allows flexibility in volumes of feed storage as well as adaptability for future proofing.
Constructed to Lloyd's and DNV accredited designs, the barge has a length of 31.52 metres (103.4 feet), a beam of 12 metres (39 feet), and GFG's proprietary feeding system. A rounded bow that also gives the barge the appearance of a traditional boat will ensure improved seakeeping even in rough waters while the hold consisting of eight 76-cubic-metre (2,700-cubic-foot) silos can store up to 400 tonnes of feed.
Added safety features include watertight void spaces all round and watertight doors and hatches fitted with alarms. Tankage and impact protective void space is integral to the barge design and provides storage tanks for diesel fuel (10,000 litres/2,200 gallons) for the onboard generators, freshwater (2,000 litres/440 gallons), and grey water holding (2,000 litres).
Although compact, the design will guarantee there is ample space for housing all the required systems as well as ease of access for maintenance.