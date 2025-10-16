VESSEL REVIEW | Moules Frites – Belgian mussel farming company to deploy new harvesting boat in North Sea
Spanish shipbuilder Aister recently handed over a new aluminium harvesting boat to Belgian mussel farming specialist the Colruyt Group.
The bespole vessel has been aptly named Moules Frites (“Mussels and Chips”) after a popular mussel dish in Belgian and Northern French cuisine. She was specifically designed for harvesting and cultivation of mussels in the open sea with the aid of a longline system.
The vessel was built for operation by Colruyt subsidiary Fleetco at Colruyt’s self-developed farm in the North Sea off the Flemish town of Nieuwpoort.
The hanging culture mussels harvested by the company are known for their taste, as the abundance of plankton in the North Sea allows for fleshy specimens with a creamy texture and that can grow twice as fast compared to bottom culture mussels.
Configured to permit hybrid electric retrofitting in future
The boat has an LOA of 24 metres (79 feet), a beam of 6.95 metres (22.8 feet), a depth of 1.8 metres (5.9 feet), and two Volvo D8MH diesel engines that each produce 310 kW (420 hp) to deliver a maximum speed of 14 knots. The propulsion setup can also accommodate lithium batteries to permit hybrid electric operation to minimise emissions.
Fuel is fed from two 2,500-litre (550-gallon) tanks.
The vessel also boasts a shallow draught of only 0.85 metre (2.8 feet), while folding hydraulic thrusters ensure a high degree of manoeuvrability even in nearshore waters.
A hydraulic transverse bow thruster supplied by Hydro-Armor meanwhile delivers 700 kg of thrust to enable tighter turns, such as when navigating in busy port waters.
Deck layout allowing rearrangement depending on operational needs
A large open deck will permit different configurations of the processing equipment while also being able to transport cargo totalling 15 tons.
The deck is fitted with a Guerra M145E crane with a one-ton lifting capacity and a 10-metre (30-foot) reach; hydraulic davits with telescopic arms; a rope hauler with dual brush system for mussel extraction and conveyor feed; a mussel declumper and washer; and a Besnard conveyor belt.
Remote equipment monitoring and control for greater safety
The wheelhouse boasts a 360-degree view and an automation system that allows for remote monitoring and control of all essential machinery from a central console via joystick. This translates into greater safety, as personnel need not be on the open deck, exposed to the onboard machinery or to the elements, to facilitate the operation of some of the vessel’s harvesting equipment.
The electronics suite includes a Furuno radar, a VHF radio, a plotter, a depth sounder, and CCTV cameras.
Moules Frites can accommodate up to eight crewmembers. Onboard facilities include a galley, a mess with seating for up to six, and a workshop.