VESSEL REVIEW | Hybrid 18 – Compact fish farm workboat built for cold-weather use

Norway's Moen Marin recently took delivery of the first of two fish farm support workboats in a series ordered by the company from Jianglong Shipbuilding of China in 2023.

The newbuild boasts a catamaran design, steel and aluminium construction, an LOA of 20.95 metres (68.73 feet), a beam of 12 metres (39 feet), a depth of 5.1 metres (17 feet), a hybrid propulsion system, and single-person cabin accommodation for up to six crewmembers.

The design of the vessel was undertaken by Norwegian naval architecture firm Marin Design.