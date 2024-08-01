VESSEL REVIEW | Gesheng No 1 – Intelligent fish harvesting platform to be deployed off China's Zhuhai province

Self-sustaining platform with improved automated systems

The semi-submersible, truss-type platform has a length of 86 metres (280 feet), a beam of 32 metres (100 feet), a height of 16.5 metres (54.1 feet), a draught of 10.5 metres (34.4 feet), and a capacity of 30,000 cubic metres (1.1 million cubic feet).

The structure is also fitted with an 800-square-metre (9,000-square-foot) fishery operation platform, a 240-square-metre (2,600-square-foot) fishing platform, two fully rotating telescopic boom cranes, a sewage treatment system, a 140-cubic-metre (5,000-cubic-foot) cold storage area, a seawater desalination system with a daily output of 10 tonnes, and four berths to allow other vessels to be tied up alongside for personnel transfers and resupply.