VESSEL REVIEW | Froy Supporter – Norway's Froy Gruppen acquires delousing and service boat

The newbuild has all-steel construction, an LOA of 19.9 metres (65.3 feet), a moulded beam of 10.6 metres (34.8 feet), a maximum draught of only 3.5 metres (11 feet), a depth of 4.2 metres (14 feet), a gross tonnage of 223, and a working deck with a total area of 120 square metres (1,300 square feet) for the transport of various payloads such as maintenance equipment and a remotely operated vehicle supplied by the Akva Group.

The wheelhouse is laid out with a specially designed operator position with clear views of the working deck as well as port and starboard. Møre Maritime said this will ensure the safety of the crew as operations are being carried out amid all the equipment on the deck.