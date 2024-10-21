VESSEL REVIEW | Froy & Njord – Catamaran workboats to support salmon farming in Northern Norway

Compact hulls but with maximised space

The workboats were designed and built by GMV to possess modern and spacious layouts to enable efficient operations. Their duties will include mooring support and transport of equipment to be used at the owner’s many fish farms, which have an estimated total annual production of 12,500 tonnes.

On each workboat, ample space is available in the wheelhouse, the deckhouse, and on the aft deck itself for improved safety. Fitted on the side is a ladder that will allow divers to easily get into and out of fish cages for cleaning and maintenance, while much of the equipment installed was selected by the builder for reliability.