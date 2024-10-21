VESSEL REVIEW | Froy & Njord – Catamaran workboats to support salmon farming in Northern Norway
Norwegian shipyard Grovfjord Mekaniske Verksted (GMV) recently handed over two new fish farm workboats in a series to family-owned salmon and whitefish harvesting company Lofoten Sjøprodukter. Frøy and Njord are the third and fourth vessels to be delivered by GMV to the same owner since 2010.
Compact hulls but with maximised space
The workboats were designed and built by GMV to possess modern and spacious layouts to enable efficient operations. Their duties will include mooring support and transport of equipment to be used at the owner’s many fish farms, which have an estimated total annual production of 12,500 tonnes.
On each workboat, ample space is available in the wheelhouse, the deckhouse, and on the aft deck itself for improved safety. Fitted on the side is a ladder that will allow divers to easily get into and out of fish cages for cleaning and maintenance, while much of the equipment installed was selected by the builder for reliability.
Each workboat has a length of 13.97 metres (45.83 feet), a beam of 7.6 metres (25 feet), and space for four crewmembers. Onboard facilities include a lounge, a changing room, a toilet, a drying area, and a workshop. Work on the interior spaces was undertaken by Maritime Innredning Nord while Ertec supplied the windows and NorSap provided the wheelhouse seats.
The deck equipment meanwhile includes a Palfinger Marine PK33002 knuckle boom crane with a maximum lifting capacity of 30 tonnes, two capstans, and a Lorentzen winch. The pumps are from Lorentzen and Leif H Strøm while the pressure washer is from Pump Supply.
Capable of operating in remote areas
Power is provided by two Scania engines that each produce 280 kW (375 hp) at 2,100 rpm and drive Helseth propellers to deliver a service speed of 10.5 knots. Nanni meanwhile provided the vessel’s 29.3kW generator while Sleipner supplied the side thruster and PMH installed the steering system.
The electronics suite includes a Simrad radar. Certex meanwhile the vessels’ MOB rescue equipment.
Frøy and Njord will be operated at Lofoten Sjøprodukter’s fish farm in Bodø in northern Norway. The workboats were built in accordance with new regulations on the construction and supervision of small cargo ships for Norwegian trade area 4.