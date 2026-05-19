VESSEL REVIEW | Fox Master – Compact hybrid workboat to support fish farming in Norwegian waters

Norwegian aquaculture support specialist Samba Marin has taken delivery of a new fish farm workboat designed by local naval architecture firm Progreen.

The 451GT Fox Master is the third Progreen-designed vessel to be handed over to the same owner. The compact steel-hulled vessel measures only 28.7 metres (94.2 feet) long by 12.6 metres (41.3 feet) wide and boasts a hybrid propulsion arrangement consisting of a 1,078kWh battery pack, diesel generators, electric motors, and a power management system.

When the vessel is operating in electric mode, the arrangement will generate only minimal noise and vibration, thus enhancing crew comfort. A maximum speed of nine knots can be achieved in diesel-mechanical mode.