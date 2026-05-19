VESSEL REVIEW | Fox Master – Compact hybrid workboat to support fish farming in Norwegian waters
Norwegian aquaculture support specialist Samba Marin has taken delivery of a new fish farm workboat designed by local naval architecture firm Progreen.
The 451GT Fox Master is the third Progreen-designed vessel to be handed over to the same owner. The compact steel-hulled vessel measures only 28.7 metres (94.2 feet) long by 12.6 metres (41.3 feet) wide and boasts a hybrid propulsion arrangement consisting of a 1,078kWh battery pack, diesel generators, electric motors, and a power management system.
When the vessel is operating in electric mode, the arrangement will generate only minimal noise and vibration, thus enhancing crew comfort. A maximum speed of nine knots can be achieved in diesel-mechanical mode.
Low-emission machinery coupled with heavy duty deck equipment suite
The generators and the motors are all IMO Tier III-compliant, ensuring significantly reduced NOx emissions when operating in and around sensitive fish farm sites in Norwegian waters.
A shore connection will be fitted in future to enable the vessel to connect to the local grid for electrical power while berthed. Samba Marin expects that the vessel’s reduced reliance on fossil fuels will help lower operating costs.
The vessel has been designed with efficiency and comfort in mind, with cabin space for up to 10 people above the main deck to support 24-hour operation.
A warehouse/RSW tank with a total capacity of 100 cubic metres (20,000 gallons), three heavy-duty winches and three HS.Marine cranes fitted on the aft deck for cargo handling, servicing and deployment of equipment make it well-equipped for demanding tasks at sea.
Multi-role platform suitable for exposed waters
The fire protection equipment includes Eiendomsservice inergen fixed suppression systems installed in the battery compartments.
Fox Master was designed and built in compliance with Norwegian Maritime Authority requirements. Her duties will include pen inspections and maintenance, mooring support, and transport of personnel, feed and equipment.