VESSEL REVIEW | Fosnakyst – Compact hybrid workboat to support fish farming operations in Norway
Norwegian aquaculture support specialist Abyss Aqua recently welcomed a new workboat to its fleet.
Fosnakyst was designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Marin Design to ensure both high operational capacity and flexibility.
The vessel’s deck has three hydraulic cranes, a double winch integrated with a dedicated deck module, and multiple capstans and tugger winches to ensure efficient mooring and handling of cargo such as feed and net maintenance equipment.
Combining stability with heavy lifting capacities
The newbuild has all-steel construction, an LOA of 26 metres (85 feet), a moulded beam of 12.4 metres (40.7 feet), a depth of 5.5 metres (18 feet), a hold with a capacity of 130 cubic metres (4,600 cubic feet), and single cabin accommodation for eight crewmembers.
The vessel’s beam was deliberately enlarged relative to the length to provide a spacious working deck. This also provides added stability, particularly during low-speed manoeuvring around pens, as the wake generated at higher speeds could potentially damage cage structures and put unnecessary stress on the fish within them.
Battery propulsion and noise-reducing features ensuring enhanced comfort
The vessel was designed for 24-hour operation with enough space to have two shifts on board. The vessel therefore incorporates noise reduction features to improve crew comfort during both work and rest periods.
Power is provided by two Danfoss T4000 motors while C18 and C32 auxiliary engines from Caterpillar are also fitted. The engines drive Brunvoll thrusters to a service speed of 11 knots and a bollard pull of 25 tons.
A 1.5MWh battery pack will permit hybrid operation to reduce emissions at fish farms in sensitive areas.
The vessel’s tank capacities are 60 cubic metres (13,000 gallons) for fuel oil, 140 cubic metres (31,000 gallons) for freshwater, and 24 cubic metres (5,300 gallons) for ballast water.
The winches were supplied by MB Hydraulikk while the cranes are from Palfinger Marine.
The wheelhouse electronics include a Furuno radar. The wheelhouse itself boasts a dedicated ROV control station and 360 degrees of visibility to permit the bridge crew to directly oversee operations on the aft deck, thus ensuring safety.