VESSEL REVIEW | Fosnakyst – Compact hybrid workboat to support fish farming operations in Norway

The newbuild has all-steel construction, an LOA of 26 metres (85 feet), a moulded beam of 12.4 metres (40.7 feet), a depth of 5.5 metres (18 feet), a hold with a capacity of 130 cubic metres (4,600 cubic feet), and single cabin accommodation for eight crewmembers.

The vessel’s beam was deliberately enlarged relative to the length to provide a spacious working deck. This also provides added stability, particularly during low-speed manoeuvring around pens, as the wake generated at higher speeds could potentially damage cage structures and put unnecessary stress on the fish within them.