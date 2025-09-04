VESSEL REVIEW | Finnish-Norwegian partnership introduces electric fish farm crewboat

Finnish boatbuilder Campnou has completed construction of the first vessel in a new range of crewboats designed to support operations at offshore fish farms.

The vessel was designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Pascal Technologies and Finnish counterpart R2 Marine with funding provided by Norwegian state-managed innovation project Enova.

The fully electric, zero-emission vessel ordered by Norway’s Moen Marin is designed for applications such as personnel transport, accommodating up to eight passengers in addition to the crew.