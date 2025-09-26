VESSEL REVIEW | Dragon Palace – Large-capacity aquaculture platform to be deployed off China’s Guangdong province
A new offshore aquaculture platform was recently deployed in the waters 30 kilometres off the coast of China’s Guangdong province.
Classed by China Classification Society, Dragon Palace (龙宫号; Longgong) adopts a pile-based gravity structure measuring 46 by 46 by 56.8 metres (150 by 150 by 186 feet) and with a displacement of 3,822 tons.
Durable positioning coupled with significant harvesting capacity
The structure is kept in place offshore by gravity, thus eliminating the need for complex anchoring and mooring systems. This will also enable it to withstand conditions of up to Beaufort force 17 (i.e., wind speeds in excess of 108 knots).
The platform has a lower cage structure with a volume of 70,000 cubic metres (2.5 million cubic feet), allowing for the storage of up to 55,000 cubic metres (1.9 million cubic feet) of seawater.
Automated systems allowing operation with minimal personnel
The cage structure is equipped with systems for centralised breeding control, automatic baiting, feeding, net cleaning, and intelligent monitoring of fish and water quality.
Electrical power for these and the other onboard systems is supplied via solar panels and wind turbine generators, allowing for continuous operation.
The upper main portion of the platform contains the crew living spaces and machinery spaces.
Dragon Palace is presently deployed between two of the more than 30 wind turbines at the 502MW Huilai Shenquan offshore wind farm off Guangdong.