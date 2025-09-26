VESSEL REVIEW | Dragon Palace – Large-capacity aquaculture platform to be deployed off China’s Guangdong province

A new offshore aquaculture platform was recently deployed in the waters 30 kilometres off the coast of China’s Guangdong province.

Classed by China Classification Society, Dragon Palace (龙宫号; Longgong) adopts a pile-based gravity structure measuring 46 by 46 by 56.8 metres (150 by 150 by 186 feet) and with a displacement of 3,822 tons.