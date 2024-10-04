VESSEL REVIEW | Donghai No 1 – Harsh environment fish harvesting platform for Chinese offshore waters

Durable enough to withstand extreme offshore conditions year-round

The platform has a length of 82 metres (270 feet), a beam of 32 metres (104 feet), a height of 22 metres (72 feet), an operating draught of 13 metres (43 feet), and a harvesting capacity of 36,000 cubic metres (1.3 million cubic feet). PV panels and an energy storage system will provide the endurance necessary for the platform to operate for extended periods offshore with only minimal emissions.

The platform was designed to be capable of withstanding extreme weather and sea conditions that regularly occur in the waters off Zhejiang. Numerous ballast water tanks can be adjusted accordingly to keep the platform afloat and as level as possible, whether during harvesting operations or when it is being towed to and from various offshore areas.