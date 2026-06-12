VESSEL REVIEW | Bountiful – Scottish mussel harvester acquires multi-purpose landing craft

With a length of 21.7 metres (71.2 feet), a beam of 7.5 metres (25 feet), and a gross tonnage of 101, Bountiful has been designed to perform a range of coastal and harbour operations, including transport of both people and equipment. The vessel will often be deployed to islands where it operates in the aquaculture industry or as a lifeline for remote communities.

A draught of only 1.55 metres (5.09 feet) enables the vessel to access remote areas lacking in port infrastructure.

In the aquaculture sector, the workboat will be able to handle large nets and cables and, with its hydraulically operated bow ramp, load and unload harvests. It boasts a 110-square-metre (1,200-square-foot) free deck area capable of handling up to 70 tonnes of equipment plus two knuckle boom cranes from HS.Marine.