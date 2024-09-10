VESSEL REVIEW | AQS Siv – Catamaran dive boat for Norwegian aquaculture support specialist
Norwegian aquaculture services company AQS recently expanded its fleet of workboats with the addition of a newbuild catamaran dive boat. AQS Siv was designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Lindstøl Skip and built by Maritime Partner as a high-speed vessel capable of reducing transit times to and from work sites.
Stable platform ideal for extreme conditions
The new workboat has all-aluminium construction, an LOA of 21.9 metres (71.9 feet), a beam of 7.8 metres (26 feet), a draught of only 1.2 metres (3.9 feet), space for four crewmembers and up to four other personnel, and two Volvo Penta IPS 1050 engines that drive waterjets to deliver a top speed of 26 knots.
The catamaran design will enable the boat to maintain high speeds even in bad weather. It has also demonstrated enhanced efficiency, being able to help reduce fuel consumption and emissions over the same sailing distances.
The vessel also boasts specially built retractable foils to help reduce the vessel's vertical acceleration, thus ensuring a more level attitude while underway as well as further reduced fuel consumption. The resulting stability also helps minimise any fatigue experienced by the occupants even when sailing between 18 and 20 knots amid waves 2.5 metres (8.2 feet) high.
The rest of the propulsion setup includes Sleipner SAC 240 side thrusters, a John Deere generator, and a 368kWh battery pack supplied by Zem Energy to permit zero-emission operations in fish pens in fragile waters. This then frees up the main engines for transits at higher speeds. The battery pack will also provide enough power for the onboard hotel load.
Comprehensive equipment suite for various tasks
AQS and Maritime Partner collaborated extensively on the outfitting to ensure the equipment will best suit the owner’s requirements. The vessel therefore has net washing systems, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) deployment facilities, a spacious working deck, a Palfinger Marine PK33002 crane, workshop space, and five cabins to allow the crew to stay on board during overnight deployments at work sites.
The engine room is fitted with a Firepro Novec fixed firefighting system while the other interior spaces benefit from a Topovex ventilation system. The wheelhouse electronics include a Furuno radar and equipment from MaxSea.
The interior design works were provided by Isowest and seats were supplied by NorSap and West Mekan Produksjon. Jets was responsible for toilet installation works while the doors and hatches are from Libra-Plast. Ydra provided the pumps used for washing and firefighting. Should evacuation of the workboat become necessary, the occupants can access two Zodiac liferafts.
AQS Siv will be operated under a time charter with local salmon harvester Cermaq.