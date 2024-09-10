VESSEL REVIEW | AQS Siv – Catamaran dive boat for Norwegian aquaculture support specialist

Stable platform ideal for extreme conditions

The new workboat has all-aluminium construction, an LOA of 21.9 metres (71.9 feet), a beam of 7.8 metres (26 feet), a draught of only 1.2 metres (3.9 feet), space for four crewmembers and up to four other personnel, and two Volvo Penta IPS 1050 engines that drive waterjets to deliver a top speed of 26 knots.

The catamaran design will enable the boat to maintain high speeds even in bad weather. It has also demonstrated enhanced efficiency, being able to help reduce fuel consumption and emissions over the same sailing distances.