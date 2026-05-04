VESSEL REVIEW | AQS Aege – Compact hybrid workboat for Norwegian fish farm support specialist
Norwegian aquaculture service company AQS has taken delivery of a new hybrid workboat built by local shipyard Salthammer Båtbyggeri (SHB).
AQS Æge is the first vessel in a new series of fish farm support workboats ordered by AQS from SHB. Construction will soon begin on a sister vessel, while contracts were recently signed for an additional four vessels.
Robert Hundstad, CEO of AQS, said the vessel is highly adapted to the operations performed by the owner and provides both increased capacity and greater operational flexibility.
Flexible propulsion arrangement
The vessel was built entirely at SHB's yard in Vestnes and utilises a design developed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Tomra Engineering for operation in European waters.
AQS Æge has a hull made from recycled steel, an LOA of 28.1 metres (92.2 feet), a beam of 12.6 metres (41.3 feet), and a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion arrangement consisting of two ABB 750kW motors, three Scania DI13 generators, a propeller and gearbox arrangement from Finnoy, and a 2,000kWh battery pack.
The propulsion can deliver a bollard pull of greater than 25 tons.
Advanced power distribution and control for more streamlined operations under a range of conditions
Haf Power Solutions (HPS) delivered the vessel’s complete energy system, which also boasts magnet-free motor technology. The company said this will reduce dependence on rare earth metals as well as contribute to simpler maintenance, more predictable access to spare parts and lower operational risk over time.
The energy system on board is built around the HPS DC grid. The system distributes and controls electrical power between the battery, generators, propulsion and other energy consumers on board. With built-in redundancy similar to those found on offshore support vessels as well as automatic fault handling, the solution is designed to maintain critical functions.
Combined with the battery pack and the diesel-electric hybrid system, the energy system gives the vessel flexible and energy-efficient operation under a range of operating conditions.
AQS Æge also boasts accommodation for up to 12 personnel, an SHM Solutions 80-tonne deck winch, two HS.Marine cranes, and a working deck with a total area of approximately 148 square metres. An anti-heeling system is also fitted to help maximise the cranes’ lifting capacities.