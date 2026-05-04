VESSEL REVIEW | AQS Aege – Compact hybrid workboat for Norwegian fish farm support specialist

Norwegian aquaculture service company AQS has taken delivery of a new hybrid workboat built by local shipyard Salthammer Båtbyggeri (SHB).

AQS Æge is the first vessel in a new series of fish farm support workboats ordered by AQS from SHB. Construction will soon begin on a sister vessel, while contracts were recently signed for an additional four vessels.

Robert Hundstad, CEO of AQS, said the vessel is highly adapted to the operations performed by the owner and provides both increased capacity and greater operational flexibility.