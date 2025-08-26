VESSEL CONVERSION | Zhedai Fishery and Breeding 60001 – Bulk carrier rebuilt for fish harvesting off eastern China

The onboard monitoring room contains an array of computers that gather data on such parameters as water temperature and oxygen content in real time. The monitoring capability will help the crew ensure precise feeding by identifying areas with ideal water temperatures and then positioning the vessel in those areas before commencing harvesting.

Because the vessel is self-propelled, it is able to ensure the most suitable growth environment for the harvested fish by sailing to colder northern waters during summer and then heading south for warmer waters during winter, thus ensuring the water temperature is kept within the optimum range of 14 to 28 degrees Celsius.

This capability can help shorten the breeding cycle to just one year from the typical three years or more, as is the case in other regions such as Norway.