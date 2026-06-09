US NOAA establishes new cooperative institute to boost aquaculture research

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has selected the University of New Hampshire to host a new cooperative institute aimed at expanding marine aquaculture and strengthening domestic seafood competitiveness.

Approximately $13.5 million will be available this year for projects under the five-year initiative, known as the Cooperative Institute Fostering Aquaculture Research and Markets (CIFARM).

Research at the institution will focus on marine aquaculture demonstration projects, engineering and technology development, artificial intelligence for aquaculture, environmental observations and forecasting, risk management and vulnerability analysis, and seafood markets research.

To support industry advancement, these research priorities will also seek to expand scientific education, outreach, and engagement.