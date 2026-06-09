US NOAA establishes new cooperative institute to boost aquaculture research

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has selected the University of New Hampshire to host a new cooperative institute aimed at expanding marine aquaculture and strengthening domestic seafood competitiveness.
Approximately $13.5 million will be available this year for projects under the five-year initiative, known as the Cooperative Institute Fostering Aquaculture Research and Markets (CIFARM).
Research at the institution will focus on marine aquaculture demonstration projects, engineering and technology development, artificial intelligence for aquaculture, environmental observations and forecasting, risk management and vulnerability analysis, and seafood markets research.
To support industry advancement, these research priorities will also seek to expand scientific education, outreach, and engagement.
The University of New Hampshire is collaborating with several academic and marine research institutions, along with sea grant organizations from across the United States.
“The United States is finally recognizing aquaculture as a vital complement to our world-class fisheries,” explained Neil Jacobs, NOAA Administrator.
Eugenio Piñeiro Soler, Assistant Administrator for NOAA Fisheries, noted that the investment reflects a commitment to improving sustainable fisheries through science-based management to, "empower the industry to produce more seafood for American plates".
According to the agency, Americans consume $24.2 billion in imported seafood annually, with approximately half of that amount estimated to be farmed in other countries.
Congress directed the creation of this cooperative institute during the fiscal year 2024 congressional appropriations.
Fulfilling a 2020 executive order on seafood competitiveness, NOAA noted the initiative also supports a 2025 executive order issued by President Donald Trump to restore American seafood competitiveness.