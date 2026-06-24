US Commerce Department allocates $123.6m in fishery disaster funding

The US Department of Commerce has allocated $123.6 million in fishery resource disaster funding to address commercial fishing failures in Alaska, California, Oregon, and Washington.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) stated the funds were appropriated by Congress under the American Relief Act of 2025.

The federal assistance targets fishery resource disasters occurring between 2019 and 2023, with allocations determined by NOAA Fisheries using commercial revenue loss data.