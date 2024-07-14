Japan's Nissui Group to consolidate tuna aquaculture businesses

In normal aquaculture, small bluefin tuna weighing around two kilograms are raised for three to five years, but in short-term aquaculture, large bluefin tuna weighing around 100 kg are raised for about six months. Short-term aquaculture is noted for producing meat with a quality closer to that of wild tuna, and the shorter rearing period is expected to reduce feed and labor costs, reduce the three major risks, and improve cash flow.

"In parallel, in our sustainability efforts, we will use catches that comply with Pacific bluefin tuna fishing quota regulations, use fish species that are resource-stable for feed, strengthen and improve the measurement of the rearing environment, reduce the use of drugs, and expand the use of compound feed," aded Nissui. "We will also aim to eliminate plastic from aquaculture and shipping materials, and comply with Scope 3 in reducing CO2 emissions."

In June 2023, Nissui merged Kurose Suisan Co. and Satsuma Suisan Co., group companies engaged in yellowtail farming, to strengthen its yellowtail farming business. Following this, Nissui will now work to strengthen its farmed tuna supply chain, with Nissui Tuna at its core.