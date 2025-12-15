UK's Seafish announces restructure following levy reform rejection

The UK’s Sea Fish Industry Authority (Seafish) has announced plans to restructure parts of the organisation to refocus its work and secure financial sustainability. This decision follows a government ruling earlier this year not to approve proposed levy reforms.
The reorganisation, decided by the board, will concentrate Seafish's efforts on three core delivery areas for the UK seafood sector.
The first area, “skills and training”, involves supporting safety at sea and training for both fishermen and onshore businesses. The second, “facilitating trade”, focuses on providing guidance on regulation, market access, and trade flows.
The third area, “future ready”, will address issues such as responsible sourcing, environmental sustainability, and innovation.
The organisation noted that core services will be, “underpinned by data, insight, and industry engagement.”
Mike Sheldon, Seafish Chair, stated, “While the levy decision was not the outcome we had hoped for, we fully respect the decision in the context of the challenging economic climate in which the UK seafood industry is operating.”
Activities falling outside these core priorities, such as the fisheries management service in its current form, will be gradually phased out by March 31, 2026. The organisation indicated that this change affects up to 13 roles, and a staff consultation process is currently underway.