UK reels in $171m for national fishing industry

The British Government has opened a £132 million ($171 million) investment through the fisheries and seafood scheme to support fishing industries and coastal communities across England over the next five years.

Funded by the fishing and coastal growth fund, the initiative targets improvements in port infrastructure, seafood processing, and workforce development.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs noted the fund is accessible to businesses, educational institutions, and community groups of all sizes. Small-scale operators and those who have not previously secured grant funding are being encouraged to apply for the new resources.