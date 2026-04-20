UK reels in $171m for national fishing industry

The British Government has opened a £132 million ($171 million) investment through the fisheries and seafood scheme to support fishing industries and coastal communities across England over the next five years.
Funded by the fishing and coastal growth fund, the initiative targets improvements in port infrastructure, seafood processing, and workforce development.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs noted the fund is accessible to businesses, educational institutions, and community groups of all sizes. Small-scale operators and those who have not previously secured grant funding are being encouraged to apply for the new resources.
Expanded eligibility now includes coastal councils and port authorities, with the scheme allowing for projects that span across several years.
Approximately £6 million has been ring-fenced by the government specifically for small-scale coastal fishers to provide targeted support for the fleet.
Since opening in 2021, the scheme has seen £40 million invested in 1,892 projects across the catching, aquaculture, and processing sectors.
Paul Errington, Acting Director of Finance at the Marine Management Organisation, noted the new funding will build on the success of these previous projects.
Proposals for large-scale projects valued at more than £250,000 will be evaluated by a panel using several deadlines throughout 2026. Applicants must submit their details by May 1 for the first round, with later deadlines scheduled for June 12 and September 4.
The broader fishing and coastal growth fund is intended to operate as a 12-year scheme with a total valuation of £304 million. The investment is projected to be allocated up to the financial year 2030 to 2031.