The Kingfish Company posts revenue growth in preliminary 2025 results

The Kingfish Company reported a revenue increase of 29 per cent to €35.8 million ($41.5 million) in its preliminary results for 2025, compared to €27.7 million during the previous year.

This growth was driven by higher sales volumes and continued demand in European markets, although the overall pace of operational and financial improvement remained slower than anticipated.

To strengthen its financial position, the Dutch aquaculture company is progressing with a restructuring process and has called an extraordinary general meeting for June 19.