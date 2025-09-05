The Kingfish Company posts record sales, but profit declines in H1

Dutch land-based aquaculture firm the Kingfish Company today reported record sales volume and strong revenue growth for the first half of 2025, but noted that profitability and market challenges remain. The company achieved a new sales record with a volume of 1,301 tonnes, a 41 per cent increase from the same period last year. This led to revenue accelerating by 31 per cent to €17 million ($18.36 million), primarily driven by the higher sales volumes.

However, the company faced a decrease in its profitability. The average revenue per kilogram fell to €13.1, down from €14.3 in the first half of 2024. The Kingfish Company said this decline was a result of targeted promotional pricing and a higher proportion of frozen product sales, which were implemented to reduce inventory levels.