Tassal unveils new barramundi nursery in Western Australia
Tassal Group has unveiled a new barramundi nursery at the Broome Tropical Aquaculture Park in Western Australia, an investment backed by a federal grant to support the growth of "sustainable seafood" production. The project has been welcomed by the state's government, which is also investing in aquaculture infrastructure in the region.
The new nursery supports Tassal's long-term plans to increase its production of Kimberley barramundi in the Buccaneer Archipelago. The state government has committed $5 million through its investment attraction fund to modernise operations at Tassal's Cone Bay barramundi farm and a further $2 million to upgrade the Broome Tropical Aquaculture Park.
Upgrades already underway at the Cone Bay farm include the installation of real-time remote monitoring and a staged replacement of sea cages with new sanctuary pens. The tender for the upgrades at the Broome park is expected to be issued later this year.
Fisheries Minister Jackie Jarvis stated that aquaculture is the “world's fastest-growing food production sector” and that the investment will help attract further investment and capitalise on future export opportunities. Regional Development Minister Stephen Dawson added that, “investing in regional infrastructure is vital to drive development and create jobs.”