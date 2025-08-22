Tassal unveils new barramundi nursery in Western Australia

Tassal Group has unveiled a new barramundi nursery at the Broome Tropical Aquaculture Park in Western Australia, an investment backed by a federal grant to support the growth of "sustainable seafood" production. The project has been welcomed by the state's government, which is also investing in aquaculture infrastructure in the region.

The new nursery supports Tassal's long-term plans to increase its production of Kimberley barramundi in the Buccaneer Archipelago. The state government has committed $5 million through its investment attraction fund to modernise operations at Tassal's Cone Bay barramundi farm and a further $2 million to upgrade the Broome Tropical Aquaculture Park.