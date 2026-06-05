Swedish firm granted permit for new land-based char breeding facility

Ravdu, a subsidiary of the Rural Economy Society of Norrbotten-Västerbotten (Hushållningssällskapet Norrbotten-Västerbotten; HNV) in Sweden, has been granted an environmental permit for a new land-based aquaculture facility in Sunderbyn in Luleå municipality.

The facility, which will include three large cultivation halls, will be built on 6.5 hectares of land. HNV said that, when fully developed, the plant will be able to produce 10,000 tonnes of char (S. alpinus) a year.

The company added that the facility will be unique because the Swedish Land and Environment Court had set higher environmental requirements for the facility than ever before in the Arctic climate.