Submersible aquaculture facilities to be tested in Spanish waters

The initiative plans to catch live bluefin tuna using purse seine gear in collaboration with the Basque fishing fleet. Subsequently, the catches will be fattened to assess their economic and environmental viability.

"The main challenge will be to determine whether it is viable to use purse seine gear for bluefin tuna fishing in the Bay of Biscay," said Juan José Navarro, assistant director of Balfegó, a company specialising in catching, feeding, studying and marketing bluefin tuna. "If this is achieved, and subsequently, the fattening in cages is successful, this project could have a very positive impact on the Basque economy and society, making it possible to revalue fishing quotas, improve the quality of the product and optimize fisheries management."