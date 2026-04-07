Structural changes needed to reverse EU aquaculture stagnation, FEAP says

The Federation of European Aquaculture Producers (FEAP) has endorsed the European Commission's "Vision 2040" initiative while cautioning that the plan requires significant structural changes to address sector stagnation.

The federation stated that the vision is an opportunity to reverse decades of decline in finfish farming across the European Union.

“European aquaculture is at a critical juncture,” said Javier Ojeda, the Secretary General of the federation. He noted that the sector has faced stagnation for 25 years and described the new vision as a chance to build a competitive and strategically relevant industry.