Structural changes needed to reverse EU aquaculture stagnation, FEAP says

The Federation of European Aquaculture Producers (FEAP) has endorsed the European Commission's "Vision 2040" initiative while cautioning that the plan requires significant structural changes to address sector stagnation.
The federation stated that the vision is an opportunity to reverse decades of decline in finfish farming across the European Union.
“European aquaculture is at a critical juncture,” said Javier Ojeda, the Secretary General of the federation. He noted that the sector has faced stagnation for 25 years and described the new vision as a chance to build a competitive and strategically relevant industry.
Five core elements were identified for the proposal, including a binding production target for finfish by 2040 and a high-level policy implementation pathway.
FEAP also called for a dedicated policy framework to address governance fragmentation between marine and inland waters.
Current challenges involve an overburdensome legal framework that limits access to new farming sites and complicates regional governance. The federation argued that the commission has previously misdiagnosed the problem by treating administrative delays as causes rather than symptoms.
Domestic production capacity remains a concern as the European Union currently relies on imports for approximately 70 per cent of its aquatic food consumption. To reduce this reliance on third-country providers, the federation said it is focused on achieving strategic autonomy.
FEAP stressed that funding for these ambitions should be provided through a specific mechanism under the next multiannual financial framework for the 2028–2034 period. This structural funding would build upon the current European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund to support the sector.
Freshwater aquaculture should also be recognised within flagship initiatives like the Ocean Pact, it added.