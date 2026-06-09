Spanish research vessel set to study Newfoundland fishery resources

The Spanish Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and the Spanish Institute of Oceanography are launching the Platuxa 2026 research campaign to study demersal fishery resources on the Great Bank of Newfoundland.

Operating in the Northwest Atlantic Fisheries Organisation regulatory area, the campaign aims to gather data on species of commercial interest to the Spanish fleet.

The ministry reported that its oceanographic research vessel Vizconde de Eza will depart from the port of Vigo on June 7 to begin the survey. The research initiative is scheduled to run from June 15 to July 4, before concluding in the Canadian port of St. John's on July 5.